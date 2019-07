OAKLAND (KRON) — Sixteen baby birds were rescued Wednesday after part of a tree collapsed onto an Oakland street.

According to Fairfield-based International Bird Rescue, the tree was home to nesting herons.

When the tree fell, so did nests full of baby birds.

The rescue says some of the birds did not survive, but two staff members who responded were able to rescue 16 of them.

The snowy egrets and black-crowned night-herons are now being treated at the rescue.