ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –The parents of an 18-month-old child who was found unresponsive with narcotics in their system in October have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 when officers initiated a child endangerment investigation after responding to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old, the department said in a social media post.

The child survived, however a toxicology report revealed they had opiates, fentanyl and methamphetamine in their system. Working with Child Protective Services, officers arrested both of the child’s parents for felony child abuse this week.

“Fentanyl has become a national crisis impacting communities,” read the post from Alameda PD. “The manufacturing process of the counterfeit version of this pharmaceutical can lead to deadly consequences, causing pain to families and the community.”