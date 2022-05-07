(KRON) — Firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department and members of San Francisco Animal Care & Control rescued a baby fox from a construction site near Oracle Park on Saturday.









Firefighters and animal control personnel responded to a call at the Mission Rock Construction Site where it was reported that the animal was stuck in a hole.

Firefighters used power saws and cooling water under the supervision of animal control to rescue the animal. The baby fox will be OK, according to a tweet from the SFFD.

