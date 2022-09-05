OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Fire Department rescued a baby from a hot car on Sunday, according to a tweet from the department.

A baby locked inside of a car would be worrisome on any day, but it happened to be 92 degrees in Oakland on Sunday. OFD’s Truck 7 quickly responded to the call and were able to rescue a six-month-old baby. The baby is doing fine.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, 21 children have died from being left in hot cars this year alone. With the heat wave forecasted to continue this week, parents should take extra precaution to ensure their little ones don’t get left inside vehicles.

Oakland, like much of the Bay Area, is experiencing a brutal heat wave this week. A statewide Flex Alert has been issued to conserve power and prevent outages across California.