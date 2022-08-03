Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
69°
LIVE NOW
Watch News Live
San Francisco
69°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Watch Live News
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Monkeypox
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
Black History Month
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Warriors unveil ‘classic edition’ uniforms
Video
Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized
San Francisco teens arrested with cache of guns
SJSU to offer five online undergrad degree programs
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Raiders
Morning Buzz
Top Stories
Warriors unveil ‘classic edition’ uniforms
Video
Top Stories
Meet the artist who draws Jimmy Garoppolo every day …
Video
Top Stories
‘Rarest baseball card in the world’ sells for record …
Mike Tyson says Hulu stole his story in upcoming …
Russian judge sentences WNBA’s Griner to 9 years …
Lawsuit aims to stop A’s Howard Terminal project …
Community
Founders Day
Remarkable Women
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
LIVE! in the Bay
LIVE! in the Bay ‘viewers’ voice
Contests
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Back to School
St. Anthony’s giving away back-to-school essentials
Top Back to School Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Trending Stories
Nurse suspected in Windsor Hills crash due in court
Arrest made in July shooting, victim hospitalized
DA Jenkins files to run for remainder of term
Watch KRON4 News Online
Police seize ghost gun, pistol in ‘routine’ car stop
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Breaking News
SIGN UP NOW