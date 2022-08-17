EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m. on August 8, a suspect approached the victim who was standing in line outside of the Wells Fargo at 9800 San Pablo Avenue to make a cash deposit. The suspect ripped a plastic bag from the victim’s hands. Inside of the bag was $5,000 cash.

The suspect got into a gray Honda or Toyota SUV and fled southbound on San Pablo Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black male approximately 25-26 years old, 5’8”, and wearing a gray/black hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans, and a face mask. The man was also armed with a semiautomatic handgun, according to police.

There were reportedly three other suspects inside of the SUV. The men were described as Black adults wearing facemasks. One of the occupants of the vehicle was also armed with a semiautomatic weapon, according to police.