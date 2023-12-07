BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade was delayed Thursday after multiple paradegoers were struck by a vehicle at 21st and H streets in downtown Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 21st and H streets for a report of a vehicle collision and multiple people that were struck at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say three people were injured as a result of the crash and the suspected driver of the involved vehicle is in custody.

The parade was rerouted and began just before 7 p.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Check back for updates.