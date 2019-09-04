Bakersfield man accused of injecting underage girl with meth, raping her

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is charged with injecting an underage girl with methamphetamine against her will then raping her, according to court documents.

Steve John Perez at first denied engaging in any sexual activity with the girl when questioned by police, the documents say.

If that’s the case, police asked, how did DNA analysis link him to the assault?

Perez, 41, replied by asking if he could go home if he said he had consensual sex with the girl, according to the documents.

He then claimed the girl began having sex with him while he slept before eventually telling investigators he was awake when having sex with her but stopped because he realized it was wrong.

Perez is held on $1 million bail following his Aug. 20 arrest on charges of rape of a drugged victim, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and another felony.

He’s next due in court Sept. 19.

An investigation into the assault began July 9 when the girl told police Perez took her to an apartment in the 300 block of Vernal Place to help clean up. She said she knows Perez and he contacted her by cellphone.

While at the apartment, Perez prepared meth and injected her with the drug before injecting himself, the girl said according to the documents.

She told police he forced her to perform a sex act on him and raped her. Afterward, he told her to lie about what happened, the documents say.

