Barack Obama to visit San Francisco on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former president Barack Obama will be in San Francisco on Wednesday for an invitation-only event at a Bay Area-based software company.

Obama’s visit comes just 24 hours after President Donald Trump’s stop in the Bay Area as part of his first California tour since taking office.

The former president is the featured speaker at an event hosted by the company, Splunk.

Obama is among 10 individuals speaking at the event Wednesday.

According to Splunk, the event is focused on highlighting innovation and growth with data.

If you’re looking to attend the event, don’t bother — the event is invite only.

Obama’s visit to San Francisco follows Trump’s brief trip to the Bay Area, where the current president hosted a fundraising luncheon in Portola Valley.

Trump left Northern California around 2 p.m. Tuesday, heading down to Los Angeles for another event.

Obama is no stranger to the Bay Area.

In February, the president visited Oakland and dined at Ayesha Curry’s restaurant International Smoke.

That visit was well-received by co-owner of the restaurant, Michael Mina, who said it was an honor to serve the president on President’s Day.