‘Bark and brews’: Couple opens Nebraska’s first dog bar

“It’s a dog community where people can come out and hang out and enjoy each other and get to know other dog people,” said Danielle Nielsen.

Danielle and Jesse Nielsen opened Bark and Brews, Nebraska’s first dog bar, in hopes of creating a community where people can have fun with their pups.

In addition to the bar setting, there’s also a play area where pups and owners can mingle and play with their dogs.

Patrons can also hang out at the bar with their dogs, as long they’re leashed.

The couple first opened a dog daycare back in December, but wanted to expand.

