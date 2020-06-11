Bars, gyms in Contra Costa County hopeful for July 1 reopening

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County was granted more local control over when certain activities restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic can resume.

This will allow hair salons, indoor dining, gyms and schools to reopen in the coming weeks.

“We are able to reopen more businesses and activities because the people of Contra Costa have diligently followed the health orders restricting our activities for many months,” Candace Andersen, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We remain committed to a safe and careful reopening for our county.”

If safe to do so, hair salons and barber shops can reopen for business on June 17, according to a timeline from Contra Costa Health Services. Indoor dining, bars, gyms and fitness centers, hotels and some indoor entertainment venues can reopen July 1.

Contra Costa received a variance from the state COVID-19 health order, along with Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

