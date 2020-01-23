BART approves 22 canopies at Market Street entrances

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART board of directors have approved funding for 22 canopies along Market Street in downtown San Francisco.

Two canopies constructed in November 2018, one at Ellis and Market Streets for the Powell station, the other at 7th and Market Streets for the Civic Center station, have proven successful in closing off access after hours, addressed security and maintenance concerns and have improved employee safety.

Construction will begin Spring 2020 and will take seven years to complete because only one entrance will be constructed at a time to reduce access impacts to stations.

Each canopy is outfitted with real-time displays for arrival times, a retractable gate, LED lighting, security cameras and will feature local artwork.

19 canopies will cost a total of $64 million, with costs to the additional three to be announced once funding is identified. The project funds comes from voter approved Measure RR, San Francisco Prop A and state Prop 1A.

The canopy project comes in conjunction with an update to escalators along the Market Street stations, which will update 41 escalators that connect riders to street and concourse levels.

Based on an existing canopy in Oakland, the overhangs are expected to reduce escalator down time by 30 percent.