(BCN) — The BART Board of Directors on Thursday ratified tentative agreements to existing labor contracts that will give wage increases to BART workers, BART officials said.

The wage increases will total 10.5 percent over three years for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Amalgamated Transit Union and Service Employees International Union and non-represent employees and 10.5 percent over four years for the agency’s police unions, BART officials said.

The total four-year cost of the wage increases for BART’s operating budget is expected to be $123.8 million, and the four-year capital budget costs, which are primarily reimbursable from capital projects and other sources outside of the operating budget, are expected to be $42.2 million, officials said.

The last general wage increase for BART employees was in July 2020, though higher-level managers and executive staff didn’t receive a raise, transit agency officials said.

In 2020, most employees received a 2.75 percent increase. BART police received a wage increase in July 2021. BART officials said not increasing wages would have compounded current staffing challenges in a tight labor market and would have potentially impacted service.

