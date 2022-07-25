(KRON) — The Bay Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors will vote on whether to reinstate BART’s mask mandate during its next meeting on Thursday, July 28, according to a BART news release.

The mandate would last until Oct. 1 unless the board voted to extend it. The previous mask mandate was put into place April 28 and expired July 18.

The meeting will also consider whether to ratify extensions of collective bargaining agreements. These include wage increases to addressing the Bay Area’s high cost of living and operational efficiency gains.

BART Police Department Chief Ed Alvarez will provide an update on the Transit Ambassadors and Crisis Intervention Specialist teams. He will also update the board on the focused fare inspections at Embarcadero Station.

Other topics to be addressed at the meeting include a review of the annual sustainability report and a look at how BART owned property will be affected due to changing state laws this summer.

The meeting will begin with a closed session at 4 p.m. followed by a public session at 5 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed, and attendees can make public comments over Zoom or phone during the meeting or over email before the meeting.