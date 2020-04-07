BART further revises schedule, will run every 30 minutes weekdays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Major changes are coming to BART as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, April 8, Monday through Friday service will run every 30 minutes systemwide all day, with 3-line service beginning earlier in the evening and single tracking in San Francisco starting around 8 p.m., the transit agency announced in a statement Monday.

Weekend service remains unchanged at this time.

According to BART, ridership data shows social distancing remains possible on all trains with this change, and it also helps maintain “stable service” for BART employees who need to take time off if they are sick or must care for family members or loved ones.

“Ridership is now at 7% of what is usual, and these changes allow us to increase essential rebuilding projects while also ensuring we can provide reliable and predictable service,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “With so many unknowns about the length of the shelter in place orders and the timing of recovery, we must take steps to protect the operating budget while also protecting our ability to run service every 30 minutes.”

