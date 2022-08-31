SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Thursday, BART will be offering 50% discount on all published fares for the entire month of September. The discounted fares are in honor of the transit system’s 50th anniversary, on Sept. 11, 2022.

Fare reductions will automatically be deducted when you use a Clipper card at the fare gate, according to a blog post on the BART website. BART has updated its online Trip Planner and Fare Calculator to show the discount fares through the month of September.

Printed fare charts at vending machines at BART stations won’t be changed, according to BART’s website. In order to get the discount, you’ll need a Clipper card.

The BART system was first launched in the Bay Area back in 1972. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, BART is holding an event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland. There will be food trucks, music, games, prizes and the opening of a time capsule.