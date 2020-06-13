BART officials, advocacy group clash over role of officers on BART

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — BART is the latest Bay Area agency in the spotlight following nationwide calls to defund police.

A BART official and an East Bay advocacy group are clashing about the role of uniformed officers on BART, and whether civilian response to non-criminal calls would work.

Does BART’s code of conduct policy lead to the criminalization of Black people using the system?

“Oh it definitely does,” David Harris, with the Urban Strategies Council said. “You can see it see in the disproportionate implementation of the policy.”

“It is not our police officers that criminalizes them. It is our state laws that criminalizes them,” Debora Allen with the BART Board of Directors said. “When someone breaks that law they are criminalizing themselves.”

That conversation is now on the table for BART, as police departments across the country face calls to be defunded. BART director Debora Allen says instead of getting rid of the police department, she recommends getting rid of the code of conduct.

“If my fellow directors decide that if they don’t want to enforce some of the laws, then they should take all the signs down that say no eating, no drinking, no smoking,” Allen said.

KRON4 viewers will recall the incident when a Black BART passenger was put in handcuffs after being confronted by police for eating a sandwich on the Pleasant Hill platform. This the type of non-violent call for service that could be diverted from armed police response says the CEO of the Urban Strategies Council David Harris.

“Anything that can get the police out of addressing real crimes can be better handled by non police actors,” Harris said.

Earlier this year, BART launched a pilot ambassador program to increase uniformed personnel presence on trains and address customers’ concerns about safety. But Director Allen says there are limits to what ambassadors can do even if it is someone who refuses to stop eating on a platform.

“What makes us think if people will not obey a police officer when asked not to eat on a platform, why would we ever expect that people would pay attention to someone who is not a police officer?” she said.

BART’s general manager sent KRON4 a statement regarding police reform that reads, in part:

“We are developing a public facing document that will communicate the 10 years of reforms we’ve put into place and our continued commitment to anti-racism, community engagement, expanded training, and robust oversight.”

“We need to find a way to restructure the way police policies are implemented,” Harris said.

Latest News Headlines: