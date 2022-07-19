This story has been updated to reflect that trains are now stopping at the Pleasant Hill station.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains are now back to normal after the station in Pleasant Hill saw delays due to police activity, according to a tweet from BART. The Pleasant Hill station was closed just before 3:30 p.m.

BART Police were responding to reports of a suspicious item. More updates will be released as information is received, according to the tweet.

Earlier today KRON4 reported on multiple delays on the Antioch line. The delay took place between Concord and Pleasant Hill and was reportedly due to a grass fire in the area according to BART.