BART repair work continues causing delays on HWY 24

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – BART is continuing their repair work in the East Bay which means you should expect delays from Walnut Creek going into parts of the East Bay and San Francisco.

There is some good news about these delays, they were planned.

There will also be less of them than what BART officials thought because crews are ahead of schedule.

BART riders traveling between Walnut Creek and Orinda will have delays possibly up to 30 minutes because there is only one track open for trains going both directions, meaning only one train can go at a time.

Originally all tracks were supposed to be closed as they have been on weekends past.

In those cases, passengers would have to get off of BART, get on a bus to take them to the next open station and then get back on BART again to continue their ride with delays possibly around an hour.

Since trains are still operating and just one track is closed, riders just need to know train service may take a little longer than normal but it won’t be stopped.

If you’re driving, the left two lanes of Eastbound 24 near Oak Hill Road in Lafayette will be closed ‪‪until Monday morning at 7 a.m‬.

It’s not for road repairs but so BART can use this large crane and other machinery to continue replacing 5000 feet of old track.

KRON4 spoke with a rider heading into the city for work.

“I’m just worried what my boss is going to think if I’m late so hopefully that doesn’t happen. I mean they have to do it eventually they can’t pick a day that suits everyone so it’s probably a good thing,” Danny Hinderlater said.

There were originally supposed to be BART closures next weekend too but those are now canceled.