(BCN) — BART officials Saturday morning reported there may be delays systemwide due to wet weather conditions.

BART is reporting there may be delays of up to 10 minutes. Officials are asking riders to watch their steps on wet platforms and stairways.

The service advisory about the wet conditions was first sent out just before 6 a.m.

