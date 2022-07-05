(BCN) — BART officials report that police activity at the Coliseum Station in Oakland is causing a major delay early Tuesday on the Berryessa Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions.

The incident was first reported as a major medical emergency, according to a 12:37 a.m. news release from BART officials, who six minutes later described the ongoing incident as police activity in an announcement that the Coliseum Station was closed briefly. It reopened before 1 a.m.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.