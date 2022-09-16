OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon.

BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street and Northgate Avenue, where the Oakland underground tunnel ascends to an aerial track. The driver hit a right-of-way barrier and was ejected onto the tracks, where they were hit by a moving train. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

“BART PD and Oakland PD are working at the scene as they investigate this terrible tragedy,” BART said.

Service was disrupted in both directions at 19th Street station in downtown Oakland, BART representatives confirmed to KRON4. Trains were not running through the West Oakland, MacArthur and Lake Merritt stations from the 19th Street station.

At 5:28 p.m., limited service was restored for Richmond and Antioch-bound trains. Limited service is also back at the Downtown Oakland station in all directions.

The Oakland police and fire departments have responded to the incident. AC Transit was transporting people while service is down.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.