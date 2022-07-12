(BCN) — BART is recovering from an earlier problem after reporting major delays in the East Bay on Tuesday morning because of a person reported on the tracks between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations. The transit agency initially issued an alert shortly after 9:30 a.m. about the delays, which are affecting trains in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions.

In a subsequent tweet sent at 10:20 a.m., the transit system said it was recovering from the earlier problem but was still experiencing major delays.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay on the Berryessa Line in the Berryessa, Richmond, Dublin/Pleasanton and Daly City directions due to an earlier person on the track between Bay Fair and Hayward stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) July 12, 2022

No information about the person on the tracks was immediately available.

