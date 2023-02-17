SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART will be closed between the Rockridge and Lafayette stations for Presidents’ Day weekend so that the transit agency can replace 7,200 feet of worn track. Trackway repairs will focus on the Yellow Line in the East Bay, which is the busiest line in the system, according to news release from BART.

During the closure, bus service will connect passengers to Rockridge, Orinda and Lafayette stations. The closure will begin Saturday, Feb. 18 and run through Monday Feb. 20. BART advises riders to expect 30-minute delays in that portion of the system throughout the weekend. Yellow Line trains will run every 30 minutes throughout the holiday weekend.

Service Monday will begin at 6 a.m., BART said, but some trips will be canceled. Riders are advised to check the trip planner. The final train of the night departing from Antioch to Lafayette/Orinda that normally leaves at 11:44 p.m. will be canceled.