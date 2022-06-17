(BCN) — BART service is recovering after a disabled train affected service in the East Bay on Friday morning, according to the transit agency.

BART initially issued an alert at 8:10 a.m. about the problem with a train between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations that was causing delays of 20 minutes or more.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The agency sent out an update shortly after 8:45 a.m. saying service was recovering. More details about what caused the train to become disabled were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.