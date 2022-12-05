SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART service has resumed after it was disrupted earlier between the 24th Mission Street station and Daly City on the San Francisco Line due to a downed tree on the track, according to a tweet from BART.

The tree went down between Balboa Park and Daly City stations and blocked both tracks, according to the tweet. Crews were earlier working to remove it. The disruption impacted service in the SFO, Millbrae and Daly City directions. Temporary bridge bus service between the 24th Street and Daly City stations was provided by Muni bus 14R.

“Thanks to ground crews who worked to remove this downed tree ASAP,” said BART in a tweet.