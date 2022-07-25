(KRON) — BART service is currently slowed along the Antioch line in both directions, according to a tweet from Bay Area Rapid Transit on Monday.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. BART service has resumed between Orinda and Rockridge stations. There is a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an earlier medical emergency near Rockridge station. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) July 25, 2022

BART stated that the delay is impacting the Yellow line and is the result of a BART employee needing medical assistance. Staff members assisted the employee in need. The employee was taken to the hospital.

This area has been experiencing disruptions lately, last week KRON4 reported that service was stopped on the Antioch line in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.