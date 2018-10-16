BART stabbing suspect charged with murder of Nia Wilson by ‘lying in wait’

Prosecutors have obtained a grand jury indictment charging a man for the stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson on a BART platform.

27-year-old John Lee Cowell appeared in court in Oakland on Tuesday for the premeditated attempted murder of Wilson.

The indictment replaces a criminal complaint prosecutors filed earlier charging Cowell with murder and attempted murder.

The court document reveals how Cowell purposely killed Wilson after waiting for her.

“It is further alleged that the murder of Nia Wilson was committed by John Lee Cowell and that the defendant intentionally killed the victim by means of lying in wait, within the meaning of Penal Code section 190.2(a)(15).”

He is also accused of stabbing and injuring Nia Wilson’s older sister during the incident back in July.

Prosecutors say the indictment will get Cowell to trial quicker.

Cowell could face the death penalty.

Read the full document here:

