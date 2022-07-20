SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART will install temporary fencing around the northeast and southwest plazas of the 24th Street Mission Station today in an effort to reduce illegal street vending in the area, according to a BART press release.

The temporary fencing will narrow the station’s footprint as San Francisco implements a new street vendor permitting system under the city’s new street vending ordinance.

The station will continue to be fully accessible while the fencing is in place, including all entrances and the elevator. The fencing will remain in place for 60 days.

The ordinance, which was passed in March, outlines parameters such as location and time frames under which street vendors must operate. Violations of the ordinance will be met with fines or confiscation of goods but not criminal charges.

Mayor London Breed has said that the goal of the ordinance is to limit the sale of stolen goods while supporting “legitimate” street vending.

The plazas around BART’s 24th Street Station have been “an area of concern for city officials, members of the public” and BART riders, the press release states. “The plazas at 24th St Mission offer a vibrant public space and we look forward to working with the city to reopen them while providing a safe welcoming environment.”