BART to reduce service hours as ridership declines amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — BART announced Thursday it will temporarily be reducing service hours based on the latest ridership data.

Data shows ridership levels have declined by 90-percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the shelter-in-place orders throughout the Bay Area.

The following changes will be made to service until further notice:

Beginning Monday, March 23: BART will provide service Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. (current service is 5 a.m. to midnight)

Beginning Saturday, March 28: BART will provide Saturday and Sunday service will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (current Saturday service is 6 a.m. to midnight and Sunday is 8 a.m. to midnight)

BART officials say all riders must be in the system by 8:45 p.m. to have a guaranteed ride to their destination.

Ridership data will continue to be monitored to determine how long these services will be in effect.

