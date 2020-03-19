SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — BART announced Thursday it will temporarily be reducing service hours based on the latest ridership data.
Data shows ridership levels have declined by 90-percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the shelter-in-place orders throughout the Bay Area.
The following changes will be made to service until further notice:
- Beginning Monday, March 23: BART will provide service Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. (current service is 5 a.m. to midnight)
- Beginning Saturday, March 28: BART will provide Saturday and Sunday service will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (current Saturday service is 6 a.m. to midnight and Sunday is 8 a.m. to midnight)
BART officials say all riders must be in the system by 8:45 p.m. to have a guaranteed ride to their destination.
Ridership data will continue to be monitored to determine how long these services will be in effect.
Latest News Headlines:
- BART to reduce service hours as ridership declines amid coronavirus pandemic
- Secretary of Ag: Food supply is safe
- National gas prices – including in California – likely to fall under $2 due to coronavirus crisis: Expert
- Why can’t members of Congress work from home?
- The Melt offering free meals to medical personnel