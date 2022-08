(KRON) – BART trains at South Hayward are at a standstill due to police activity, according to a tweet from BART shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Commuters are advised to take A/C Transit bus 99. This bus operates between Hayward, South Hayward, and Union City stations.

A/C Transit will accept BART tickets as fare.

This is a developing story. More updates will be made as information becomes available.