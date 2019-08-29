BART welcomes three new police officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three new officers have been sworn in at BART police and Wednesday’s ceremony marks a huge milestone in the agency’s hiring spree.

The three new officers make a total of 40 that have been hired since January.

That’s the same amount of officers who have joined the force in the last two years combined.

Since the department has faced criticism for not having enough presence on trains and platforms, they say this hiring spree is the way to change that.

Miguel Llamas, Joseph Alvarez and Steven Saechao are the three new BART police officers who say they’re ready to serve the community

Interim BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez says they’ve heard the concerns from riders about theft, violence and fare evasion.

He says hiring 40 new officers this year alone shows they’re dedicated to making everyone who uses BART feel at ease

“We need to have officers out there to be a deterrent because we know by having cops in the field, in our stations and our parking lots, it’s going to deter the crime,” he said.

All three officers transferred from other, smaller agencies in the Bay Area and say the benefits BART police offers was a big draw

“I was looking for a bigger agency, more opportunity for growth and experience and training,” Joseph Alvarez said.

Another new officers said the pay and benefits were a plus as well as the retirement system.

BART has been on an aggressive hiring spree with the board recently approving the addition of 19 officer positions for the new fiscal year.

They know increased visibility does make a difference.

“It’s something we take very seriously and we have to be aggressive with our hiring process and try to get people into our system and department to make our ridership feel safe,” the interim chief said.

