(KRON) — A minor was detained after a service worker was injured in a disturbance on BART Friday night, according to the Bay Area Rapid Transit agency confirmed to KRON4.

A system service worker was cut on his left shoulder when a group caused a disturbance around 7:45 p.m. The incident took place at the 24th Street and Mission station. Police believe the weapon was a pocketknife.

Police are still investigating the attack. The minor who was detained is not believed to be the one who attacked the BART worker, and police said the child has been released to a parent.