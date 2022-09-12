SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday is the first day that BART’s new schedule takes effect. According to a blog post from the transit system, the new schedule will “provide better spaced apart trains, add earlier train options, end scheduled single tracking in San Francisco, and improve transfers between BART and partner transit agencies.”

The new schedule is also intended to provide a “new level of consistency” for riders throughout the week. According to BART, the new schedule will bring improvements that include:

Improved spacing between trains on nights and weekends through San Francisco

The end of Sunday single tracking and reduced service in San Francisco from cable replacement

The end of scheduled nightly Transbay Tune single tracking (soon)

30-minute common headways seven days per week to offer predictability and less planning

Earlier trains for early morning riders

Improved connections with regional transit partners

Improved transfers at Bay Fair

Less wait time traveling through Millbrae to and from SFO

BART celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend with celebrations that included classic video games being installed on the platform at Powell Street Station.

Timetables for BART’s new schedule can be found here.