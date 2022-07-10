(KRON)- This Saturday is the Bastille Day Festival at the Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.

This will be the fourth year of the Bastille Day festival in San Francisco and the first one back since COVID-19. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The festivities include authentic French food, wine and beer booths, a vintage Citroen car show, French Quarter tours, artists, and musicians. A waiter’s race, Tahitian dance performances, and a pétanque tournament are also a part of the celebration.

The festival celebrates French culture and history. Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which started the French Revolution.

This historic day also holds great significance for both French and Americans alike. France was the United States’ first ally in the American Revolutionary War. The French-American friendship started with the Treaty of Alliance in 1778.

More information on this family-friendly festival can be found on the event’s website.