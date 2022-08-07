SEASIDE, Calif. (KRON) — A bat found on July 27 in Seaside has now tested positive for the rabies virus, according to a press release from the County of Monterey.

Animal Services opened an investigation into this incident and determined that there was exposure to a locally-owned pet, there was no human exposure in this case. The exposed pet has been placed in quarantine.

The Monterey County Health Department and Animal Services want to remind the public that there is a continuous presence of rabies in local wildlife, both in and out of city limits. In Monterey County, commonly seen skunks and bats are the most common species to test positive for the virus. Monterey County Health Department

Domestic animals within Monterey County are at risk of for rabies, including animals in the City of Seaside. All cats and dogs should have up-to-date vaccinations at all times, according to Seaside ordinance 6.04.020.

For questions related to City of Seaside Pet Licensing or Animal Control, please contact City of Seaside Animal Control at 831-899-6748, ext. 6744. For more information on rabies or its impacts, please view the bulletin on the County of Monterey website.