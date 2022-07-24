SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) has issued an air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke for Monday, July 25.

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County is the culprit behind the advisory this time, as smoke from the fire is expected to be transported to the Bay Area on Monday. The smoke is expected to stay higher up in the air, so smoky and hazy skies could be visible. People in higher elevations may also smell the smoke.

BAAQMD says that the air pollutant levels aren’t forecasted to go above the 24-hour health standard, and there is no Spare the Air Alert in effect.

If you smell smoke it is important to protect your health by avoiding exposure. BAAQMD recommends staying inside with windows and doors closed until the smoke clears, and setting air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to keep outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can act as an irritant to eyes and airways and cause coughing, a scratchy throat, or irritated sinuses. People who suffer from asthma, emphysema, or COPD are more at risk due to the potential for elevated particulate to trigger wheezing. Children, elderly persons, and anyone with a respiratory illness is particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should consider extra precautions in order to avoid exposure. For real-time air quality readings in our area, visit the BAAQMD website.