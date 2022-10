SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In this Bay Area Backroads segment KRON4’s Grant Lodes takes us to the Presidio Tunnel Tops, San Francisco’s newest park, with Willie Brown, San Francisco’s mayor from 1996 to 2004.

At a cost of $118 million, largely funded by private donations to the Parks Conservancy, the park offers about two miles of walking paths, grassy picnic areas and 200,000 drought-resistant plants.

