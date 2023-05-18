SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Way before The Splash Brothers, there was Run TMC.

The Warriors trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin made a huge impact on the NBA during their short time together. They changed the game by going small and scoring big.

Of the three, Chris Mullin ended up playing for the Warriors the longest. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame, twice. He also won two gold medals. His number 17 now hangs in the rafters at Chase Center. That’s where we met up with Mully, before taking a trip all the way to the top of Mt. Diablo.

Come along for the ride, and (hopefully) discover something new about the stunning state park in the East Bay’s backyard, on this special web-only edition of Bay Area Backroads.