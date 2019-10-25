Bay Area braces for more potential power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E says the Bay Area may yet again be impacted by potential power shutoffs this weekend.

A list of confirmed counties that could potentially be affected on Saturday, Oct. 26 are:

Alameda (starting Saturday 5 p.m. through Monday 2 p.m.)

Contra Costa (starting Saturday 10 p.m. through Monday 2 p.m.)

Marin

Sonoma

San Mateo

PG&E said the possible shutoff event may happen Saturday, Oct. 26.

This is due to the weather conditions which include potential fire risk, the utility company said.

PG&E said if power will be shut off, it will attempt to contact affected customers via telephone, text, and email.

The outage could last longer than 48 hours, so PG&E suggests you prepare for outages that could last several days.

>> Preparing For a Power Outage

>> Preparándose Para un Apagón

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

