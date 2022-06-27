(KRON) — Representative Jared Huffman, a Democrat representing California’s 2nd District, blasted Monday’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of a high school football coach who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. Huffman, a co-founder of the Congressional Freethought Caucus, called the ruling “an egregious move by the court.”

“In America, Freedom of Religion includes the freedom to not participate in a religious community, and our children should have the ability to practice any religion – or none at all – without fear of retaliation or pressure. That freedom is methodically being stripped away by a radicalized court filled with religious extremists who are stopping at nothing to dismantle the fundamental rights our country has relied on for centuries,” said Rep. Huffman in a statement. “This case was about a public school official pressuring students into active religious practice – potentially against their own belief systems – using his position as a trusted authority figure.

The ruling in question, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, concerned Joseph Kennedy, a Christian and former football coach in Washington State. Kennedy began coaching at Bremerton High School in 2008 and began praying alone at the end of games. Students began to join him and he began delivering inspirational talks with religious references.

Kennedy did that for years until the school district learned what he was doing in 2015 and asked him to stop. Kennedy stopped leading students in prayer in the locker room but sought to continue praying on the field and invited students to join him if they wanted to. The school district was concerned about being sued for violating students’ religious freedom rights and again asked him to stop. When he refused, the school placed him on paid leave.

The high court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of the coach.

Huffman accused the majority opinion of misconstruing the facts of the case, saying the decision was in violation of the separation of church and state and brought the court’s legitimacy into question.

“This case was about a public school official pressuring students into active religious practice – potentially against their own belief systems – using his position as a trusted authority figure. In an egregious move by the court, the majority opinion blatantly misconstrued the basic facts of the case. Let’s be clear: Kennedy had a miles-long track record of performative prayers on the field and consistently urged students to join him. Today’s decision took a wrecking ball to the critical separation of church and state, and with it the legitimacy of the highest court in the land,” Huffman said.

The court’s latest ruling came just three days after the court ruled to strike down Roe v. Wade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.