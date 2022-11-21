(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include:

Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday.

COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by roughly 25 percent over the last two weeks along with evidence of increase transmission in the state’s wastewater systems, according to state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Cases of flu and RSV, which causes infections in the respiratory tract, have also increased sharply in recent weeks and have already led to increased hospital populations across the state. “In every category that we track, whether it’s test positivity, case rate numbers, wastewater surveillance, clinical surveillance, hospitalizations, we’re seeing increases for RSV, flu and COVID,” Ghaly said.

As of Friday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths (356,670 cases, 2,067 deaths on Friday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 276,791 cases, 1,483 deaths (276,323 cases, 1,478 deaths on Friday)

Marin County: 45,709 cases, 298 deaths (45,709 cases, 298 deaths on Friday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 96,449 cases, 795 deaths (96,339 cases, 795 deaths on Friday)

Napa County: 32,693 cases, 177 deaths (32,693 cases, 177 deaths on Friday)

San Francisco County: 182,667 cases, 1,066 deaths (182,288 cases, 1,066 deaths on Friday)

San Joaquin County: 199,965 cases, 2,334 deaths (199,965 cases, 2,334 deaths on Friday)

San Mateo County: 174,314 cases, 847 deaths (174,314 cases, 847 deaths on Friday)

Santa Clara County: 443,590 cases, 2,524 deaths (442,737 cases, 2,524 deaths on Friday)

Santa Cruz County: 64,927 cases, 275 deaths (64,726 cases, 275 deaths on Friday)

Solano County: 111,987 cases, 441 deaths (111,987 cases, 441 deaths on Friday)

Sonoma County: 109,478 cases, 523 deaths (109,327 cases, 523 deaths on Friday

Statewide: 10,573,758 cases, 96,494 deaths (10,573,758 cases, 96,494 deaths on Friday)

