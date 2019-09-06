Bay Area doctors, nurses accused of taking bribes in $115 million Medicare fraud scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than a dozen doctors, multiple nurses, and a CEO have been charged in a massive Medicare fraud scheme in which the San Francisco Bay Area’s biggest home health care provider allegedly funneled millions of dollars in kickbacks to medical professionals in exchange for patient referrals.

Fraudulent patient referrals added up to $115 million in Medicare billings, investigators said.

The ringleader of the “cash-for-patients” scheme was Amity Home Health Care and Advent Care hospice CEO Ridhima “Amanda” Singh, according to U.S. Attorney David Anderson.

“The complaints allege a scheme for doctors, nurses, and other medical care professionals to trade patients for cash. This is the largest cash-for-patients scheme ever charged criminally in the Northern District of California,” Anderson said.

FBI agents conducted a lengthy undercover operation. Many of the 28 defendants charged appeared in court for the first time Thursday afternoon. They declined to talk to reporters.

Singh, 33, of Livermore, is accused of handing out $8 million in bribes. Kickbacks included envelopes filled with cash, Golden State Warriors tickets, expensive dinners, and luxury items, Anderson said.

FBI agent Craig Fair said, “Patients are not for sale. These doctors and health care professionals sold patients like commodities by placing their own financial gains over the well-being of their patients and betrayed the basic principles of their profession.”

Singh’s scheme helped her company grow and dominate the home health care industry, according to investigators.

“The transition to a home health agency should be based on medical and personal needs – not cash payments or thinly disguised referral bribes as alleged in these cases,” Ryan said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“We will continue working with law enforcement partners to guard these vital government health programs as patients and taxpayers deserve better,” Ryan said.

Title 42, United States Code, Section 1320a-7b, makes it a crime for any person to knowingly solicit, offer, or pay a kickback, bribe, or rebate for furnishing services under a Federal health care program. Because many of the patients were insured by Medicare, a taxpayer-funded insurance plan, the referral of patients through the kickback scheme violated the statute.

The U.S. Attorney Northern District of California’s new Corporate Fraud Strike Force is prosecuting the case.

Doctors charged:

Bhupinder Bhandari of Pleasanton

Kimberly Hicks of Oakland

Yelena Kabanskaya of San Jose

Gerald Myint of Union City

Tam Nguyen of San Jose

Juan Posada of Cupertino

Scott Taylor of Oakland

Henry Watson of Oakland

Zheng Zhang of Saratoga

April Mancuso of Los Gatos

Kerisimasi Reynolds of Los Gatos

Andre Nicolas Gay of Union City

Mariam Hasan of Milpitas

Nurses charged:

Mervina of San Jose

Catherine Cariaga of Fremont

Terence Tirona of Hayward

Belinda Roy of Fremont

Stella Teodoro of Union City

