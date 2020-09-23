Bay Area families who have lost loved ones to police violence plan ‘Solidarity for Breonna Taylor’ virtual press conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area families who have lost a loved one to police violence and police accountability will hold a virtual press conference Wednesday to express outrage following the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Members in the press conference, scheduled for 5 p.m., plan to send a message to California lawmakers who they say have failed to hold police accountable.

Those members include Amanda Majail-Blanco (sister of Erik Salgado), Uncle Bobby X (California Families United 4 Justice Network/ Uncle of Oscar Grant), Robert Reason (Frontline Activists Network-F.A.M./ cousin of Eric Reason), Marissa Barrera (Voices of Strength/ sister of Michael Barrera), George Galvis (CURYJ), Cat Brooks (APTP), Tur-Ha Ak, CRC, (Dorsey Nunn (AOUON).

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Some protesters in Louisville have been ordered by police to disperse hours after officials announced a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor’s death.

Demonstrations also appear to be set throughout the Bay Area, including San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland.

The virtual press conference will be live streamed here.

