Bay Area Grammy award winning producer releases updated 49ers song

(KRON) — Some people make bets on the Super Bowl, while others make beats. A Bay Area music producer has released an update on his 49ers song.

Grammy award winner Narada Michael Walden first recorded his hot anthem “We’re the 49ers” back in 1984. He is now releasing a new version of the song to reflect the times.

The North Bay producer hopes the new version of his hit will inspire the Niners to victory.

“Because it is funky, you can always make it fresh, it is funky,” Walden said.

Superstar producer Walden in his own words talked about his newest version of his hit song “We’re the 49ers”.

The song may sound familiar. This is version three. The first version came out nearly two decades ago. Walden explains how it came to be way back when.

“It was back in 1984, Ronnie Lott was a dear friend of mine, the great champion for the 49ers,” Walden said. “He would come by the studio when I’d be producing Phils Hyman and then Robin Williams would come by. There was a lot of synergy of the sports and music community coming together.”

He explained that the record came out in 1984 and says it inspired the 1985 Super Bowl win.

Jump forward to 2013, the team was on a streak again and that’s when Walden decided to update the lyrics and the players involved.

“Fast-forward to 2013, I thought when Colin Kaepernick was hot, we could take the same track and revamp it for that time because I liked everything he was doing,” Walden said. “They didn’t win the Super Bowl but I gave them the inspiration with the song.”

And now — 2020’s version.

“Here we are now, I thought wait a minute, this team is really a hot team. This team’s going to go to the Super Bowl and win that thing,” he said. “So I thought let’s bring a song out and make it now for these cats for Jimmy G and the coaching staff. I am just so inspired by the players now.”

Now as for the video, it is still the 2013 version. But Walden says that’s OK.

“That’s what I want,” Walden said. “Just to inspire the team and inspire the fans.”