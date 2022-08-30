SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. The real hot temps will begin to hit Thursday the National Weather Service indicates. Temperatures will really ramp up as we head into the holiday weekend with triple digits expected in inland cities.

How hot will it get?

It will be especially hot inland with Concord expected to hit 107 on Sunday and Livermore expected to hit 106 the same day. Santa Rosa could hit 104 Sunday and Cloverdale is also expected to reach 106.

“The risk for heat related illnesses is increasing,” according to a tweet from the NWS Bay Area. “Make sure to hydrate and take cooling breaks if you’ll be outdoors. Avoid activities during the heat of the day if possible.”

Photo: NWS Bay Area

“Heat can be deadly,” warned KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. Below are a few precautions you can take to avoid succumbing to the dangerous heat.

Never leave your kids or pets in the car

Reapply sunscreen often

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration

Wear loose, light clothing

Minimize outdoor activities during the heat of the day

Stay in the shade or an air conditioned environment when possible

The sizzling temps are expected to last into next week before we see any kind of cooldown.