Bay Area heatwave brings record-shattering temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thursday’s hot weather across the Bay Area shattered records — some set more than a half-century ago.

In the North Bay, Santa Rosa hit a high of 103, breaking a record of 100 set all the way back in 1950.

San Jose also broke a 1950 record, reaching a high of 99.

Prior to Thursday, the city’s all-time high was 96.

Redwood City also saw record-setting temperatures, reaching 100, beating the 1983 high of 99.

If you were at the San Francisco International Airport Thursday, you were likely feeling the heat.

SFO also broke a record with a high of 94.

The airport’s temperature beat the high set in 2015 of 92.

If you’re tired of the heat, don’t worry.

Friday’s weather is expected to bring a cool down, thanks to a sea breeze, according to the National Weather Service.