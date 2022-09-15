SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in the North Bay was one of several schools across the state Wednesday that locked down due to reports of an active shooter that turned out to be false. Santa Rosa High School students were temporarily ordered to shelter in place after a call was placed warning of an active shooter threat, the Santa Rosa Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Law enforcement said the SRPD received the threat to the school over the phone Wednesday, although they did not specify what time. Officers were sent to Santa Rosa High and after clearing the campus, the shelter in place was lifted.

The incident came on a day that saw similar hoaxes lead to lockdowns at high schools up and down the Golden State. In Southern California, both Lancaster High School and Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista were temporarily locked down due to false reports of active shooters. Bullard High School in Fresno and Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara were also locked down due to similar threats that turned out to be false.

On Thursday, Mater Dei was temporarily locked down again but there was determined to be “NO credible threat,” according to a tweet from the Chula Vista Police Department, which said the lockdown was lifted and it was gathering details.

It is not known if the incidents are related in any way.