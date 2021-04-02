Bay Area high schools get OK for in-person graduation ceremonies

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A handful of high schools in the Bay Area have announced they will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies this summer.

The Vacaville Unified School District got the O.K. from Solano Public Health and the Vacaville Unified School District Governing Board to host in-person commencement celebrations in June for the graduating classes of both 2020 and 2021.

Ceremonies for the following schools are being planned at the Wildcat and Tom Zunino Stadiums from June 1-5:

Vacaville High School

Will C. Wood High School,

Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy

Ernest Kimme Charter Academy

Muzetta Thrower Adult Education Center

“High school graduation is one of the most cherished memories in a student’s academic life. It’s the single time when we come together as a community and celebrate the years of hard work by ur Vacaville graduates,” VUSD Superintendent Jane Shamieh said.

The graduation plan is designed to host as many graduates and guests as safely as possible. It was designed after the California Reopening Tier assignments.