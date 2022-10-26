(BCN) — Three smaller quakes shook Tuesday afternoon in the hills east of San Jose in the hours following that morning’s 5.1-magnitude earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The larger quake struck at 11:42 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose and could be felt through much of the Bay Area.

The three that followed were in the same vicinity within a radius of about one mile and included a 2.9 magnitude quake at 11:47 a.m., one at 3.5 magnitude at 3:08 p.m. and another at 2.7 magnitude at 5:20 p.m. No damages were reported from the three smaller quakes.

The 5.1 quake is the largest in the Bay Area since a 6.0 earthquake in the Napa area. Residents around the region on social media reported feeling the jolt Tuesday morning. It was the largest quake on the northern end of the central segment of the Calaveras Fault since a 5.4-magnitude quake in 2007.

Many people also received advanced notification seconds before the quake happened via the MyShake smartphone app developed at University of California at Berkeley, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. BART officials held trains so crews could inspect trackways for possible damage, but cleared all service for normal operations by about 12:20 p.m.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail service was also delayed for inspections following the quake but is back on schedule.

